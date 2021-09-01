Cancel
Economy

Putting people on the analytics map, part one

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor years, HR has been sailing on a sea of data – engagement, skills, pay, demography – all of it invaluable information about a business's biggest asset: its people. Lying deep at the bottom of this statistical sea, we’re promised, is a treasure trove of insights that could help the people profession steer their organisations towards better, more inclusive cultures, complete with predictions for potential obstacles ahead. Yet the map to these riches still proves elusive.

Neil Morrison
