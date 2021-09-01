Putting people on the analytics map, part one

Put people first. Everything you do should flow from the end user, not the other way around. Doing this is hard, and to make any progress you have to understand people. You need to know your audience to get product market fit, and deeper, you need to understand humans to know what to build that will address the need or problem you’re solving. Imbue your day to day struggles with the understanding that we are all human — that is, we’re all just a collection of base desires and needs, doing our best. This isn’t a failing, it’s just how we are.