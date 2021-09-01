Victim Identified In Weekend I-24 Crash
Authorities have released more details about a crash that killed a man on Interstate 24 just a mile west of the Fort Campbell Boulevard exit Saturday morning. Kentucky State Police say 86-year-old Cecil Gustin of Thompson Springs, Utah, was eastbound when he changed lanes and collided with another vehicle driven by 22-year-old Dilynn Roper of Vienna, Illinois. Gustin’s vehicle then traveled off the roadway before hitting an embankment. Both vehicles caught fire after the crash.www.wkdzradio.com
