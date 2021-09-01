Cancel
Mental Health

Integrated Treatment For Depression, Heart Failure Improves Quality Of Life, Mood: Study

By zenger.news
Florida Star
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — Clinicians from the University of Pittsburgh have discovered that a telephone-delivered nursing care strategy that combined heart failure care management with depression treatment improved patients’ clinical outcomes. The findings of the clinical trial, called Hopeful Heart, were published in the journal JAMA Internal Medicine. The Hopeful Heart Trial is the first study to apply a “blended” collaborative care approach to treating heart failure and depression, […]

