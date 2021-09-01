Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Hitman 2, Overcooked, and Predator coming to PlayStation Plus

Digital Trends
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlayStation just announced the new titles to come to PlayStation Plus for September. It’s a particularly strong month for subscribers, as the lineup features two critically well-received games in Hitman 2 and Overcooked: All You Can Eat!. Hitman is having a banner year thanks to Hitman 3, and PS Plus...

www.digitaltrends.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playstation Plus#Predator#Ps Plus#Overcooked Overcooked 2#A I#Tennis World Tour
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
PlayStation
Related
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

PS Plus September 2021 Free PS4 and PS5 Games Revealed

Another month, a new set of free games for PlayStation Plus subscribers. Last month wasn’t huge but it did include a new game Hunter’s Arena Legends, though. If you still haven’t redeemed your August 2021 free games, make sure that you do before it goes away. This month’s free games...
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

Mask of Mists now available on Xbox Series X|S and PS5

It was the best part of a year ago when we saw Mask of Mists open its magical doors on Xbox One, PS4 and Nintendo Switch, providing players the chance to work through a host of puzzles in hope of understanding the magical mysteries that lay within. Now though, that same game is getting a bit of an upgrade with an improved version on Xbox Series X|S and PS5.
Video Gamespushsquare.com

GTA Online: All Shipwrecks Locations

Where are all Shipwrecks locations in GTA Online? Rockstar has added Shipwrecks to Los Santos which are located in random places around the map. Next to these abandoned boats you'll find Treasure Chests, which when opened will reward you with GTA$20,000 and 2,000 RP, thus making it an easy solution for How to Make Money. The location of these Shipwrecks will change every 24 hours in real-time, and you'll need to collect seven if you want to know how to unlock the Frontier pirate outfit. As part of our GTA Online guide, we're going to reveal all Shipwrecks locations. For more information, also refer to Best Auto Shop to Buy and All CircoLoco Records USB Sticks Locations.
Video GamesCNET

PlayStation Plus: 23 free games you can download in September

September's free collection of games for PlayStation Plus subscribers are in. From Sept. 7, subscribers can get Hitman 2, Overcooked All You Can Eat and Predator Hunting Grounds for free. You should be excited about two of those games, can you guess which?. You need PlayStation Plus to play PS4...
Video GamesDestructoid

Hades is still fantastic on PS4 and PS5

You don’t need me to tell you that Hades rules, but here I go anyway ahead of Friday’s launch. Hades is too great of a game to be tied down to select platforms, so it’s wonderful to finally see it playable on more machines. The PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S versions aren’t here yet — they’re launching August 13 — but I was able to try Hades on PS4 and PS5 pre-release. It is, in a word, fantastic. Did you expect any different?
MLBculturedvultures.com

10 Most Forgotten PS4 Games

Considering that it’s played host to about fifty FIFA and Call of Duty games, has seen a couple of revisions, and also came out the same year that Margaret Thatcher died, it shouldn’t be a surprise that some games on Sony’s PlayStation 4 have just been forgotten over the years.
Video GamesVideogamer.com

Axiom Verge 2 out now on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC

Indie Metroidvania Axiom Verge 2 has launched on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC, as revealed by developer Tom Happ. The surprise came as part of Nintendo’s Indie World Showcase last night. Though a sequel to the original 2015 action adventure, Happ says you can play the games in any order. Playing as Indra, you’ll head to Antarctica following the call of a mysterious voice. Upon discovering an alternate Earth like world, you’ll find yourself exploring the ruins of a lost civilisation.
Video GamesTwinfinite

Retro Survival Horror Game Tormented Souls Gets New Trailer; Coming Later This Month to Consoles & PC

Every once in a while a horror game sneaks its way onto the scene with little to no fanfare, and the latest title to do exactly this is Tormented Souls. Developed in tandem by two indie studios, Dual Effect and Abstract Digital, and published by UK-based company, PQube, Tormented Souls is an old-school, fixed-camera survival horror experience inspired by the original Resident Evil and Alone In The Dark games.
Video Gamesgamespew.com

The Best Free Games on PS5

So, you’ve got yourself a PS5 and are now wondering what games to play. The good news is, you don’t have to buy any to have fun. There are numerous free games to play on PS5. And when you factor in those available on PS4 thanks to backwards compatibility, you’re spoilt for choice. But what are the best free games on PS5? If you’re wondering that, you’ve come to the right place.
Video Gamesgameranx.com

Forza Horizon 5 Gameplay Footage Gives A New Sneak Peek To Mexico-Inspired Map

The Forza franchise is receiving a new installment this year. Forza Horizon 5 is in the works at Playground Games. We recently got a big reveal this week as well when it comes to the game. While Playground Games has showcased a bit of the game in the past, we now have the entire map. Today, however, we’re looking at some new gameplay footage from professional racing-game YouTuber Don Joewon Song. This footage gives players a little over ten minutes of gameplay. Now players can get a bit more insight to how the game will look and even perform.
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Garden Story surprise-launches today on Nintendo Switch & PC

As formally revealed at Nintendo’s Indie World Showcase, developer Picogram and publisher Rose City Games have decided to surprise-launch Garden Story on Nintendo Switch and PC today. Garden Story is a hybrid of different genres, with some intense combat combined with farming and city-building, as the launch trailer illustrates. There are a few different weapons to swap between to battle different types of invasive “Rot,” creatures that are ruining the world. When you, the Guardian of the Grove, are not fighting though, you will be talking with charming citizens and helping to foster a community.
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Automachef will be free next week on the Epic Games Store

Fortnite might be getting sus with a new game mode “heavily inspired” by Among Us, but that can’t stop Epic Games’ weekly streak of free games. The Epic Games Store releases a free game or two every week, and we’re getting the resource management game Automachef this time. You’ll “enginner tomorrow’s kitchen” through designing and programming machinery.
Video GamesGamespot

The 10 Best Free Nintendo Switch Games

Though the Nintendo Switch is relatively affordable compared to other consoles, some of the best Switch games consistently hover around the $50 to $60 mark, meaning you can easily rack up the costs when building up your Switch library. Though it's hard to avoid spending money on games entirely, there are plenty of free Switch games available to download on the Nintendo eShop. These can be a great option if you're on a budget or if you just want to try out some new games commitment-free, and many of them are just great games, plain and simple. Whether you're looking to save money or just interested in discovering some new games without breaking out your wallet, here are 10 of the best free Switch games available on the eShop right now. For more recs, check out the best Switch games for kids and great Switch multiplayer games.
Video Gameswegotthiscovered.com

Crusader Kings III Is Finally Coming To Consoles

Crusader Kings III is coming to Xbox “as an adaptation” with refined UI and controls for the console. Announced at Xbox’s Gamescom 2021 stream today, it’s the first time a Crusader Kings title has come to consoles. It remains unclear how Paradox will refine Crusader Kings’ gameplay for TVs, or...
Video Gamespureplaystation.com

Carrion Lunges onto PS4 Later This Year

Gorge on your victims in this reverse-horror. Phobia Game Studio has finally announced that the gory side-scroller adventure Carrion will be crash-landing onto the PlayStation 4 later this year – when exactly? We aren’t sure but I’m still excited. If you have an interest in being a fleshy blob of...
Video GamesTheSixthAxis

The Tales of Arise demo is now live for PlayStation and Xbox

Tales of Arise, the first new game in the series for half a decade, now has a demo and you can get it from the PlayStation and Xbox store fronts. Players will be able to pick their favourite character and explore Elde Menancia, one of the regions of the game. If you do play the demo you will get the ‘Vacation Hootle’ as a bonus if you purchase the full game. I have no idea what a ‘Vacation Hootle’ is.

Comments / 0

Community Policy