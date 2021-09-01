Notes Of The Teutopolis School Board Special Meeting

The following are the notes of the special Board of Education CUSD #50 meeting. A motion was made “under protest” to “update the Safe Return to In-Person Instruction & Continuity of Services Plan to comply with the August 4th Executive Order #18 and hereby require the indoor use of face coverings by students, staff, and visitors who are over age two and able to medically tolerate a face covering, regardless of vaccination status.” Present members voted 2-2, so the motion did not pass. The previously approved plan from July 19 and August 16, which mirrors CDC guidance remains in place.