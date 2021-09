Week 3….Game 4 of our 77th Season of High School Football on The One…The Only 1480 WHBC, and it just keeps getting better! We hit the Road to the campus of Northwest High School as they host the undefeated Canton South Wildcats!! New Head Coach Matt Dennison has his team roaring coming out of the gates as they have literally blown away their first two opponents by a combined score of 90 – 7….not a typo….90 – 7!!! Yes, their opponents were a bit overmatched, but hey….take care of your business and leave no doubt. QB Jack “Poochie” Snyder has been dynamic. He’s tossed 8 TD’s in 2 games…5 coming against Claymont last week. Akil Smith has been his favorite target, and Tam Church solidifies and excellent running attach averaging 6.5 a carry.