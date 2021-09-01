8 Games Coming to Xbox Game Pass in September

So, chances are, thanks to Covid-19, you’re spending more time indoors than you used to. How should you waste away the time? Well, how about by playing some video games?. There are, of course, thousands of video games available across all the current formats. If you want some titles to really sink your teeth into though, there are many that fit the bill. Here you’ll find 13 of the longest games we can think of, available across PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC and even Stadia. That’s right: you don’t even need to own a console to enjoy some of these.