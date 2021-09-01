8 Games Coming to Xbox Game Pass in September
Microsoft have announced in a new blog post more games coming to their Game Pass service in the near future. One high-profile addition is Final Fantasy XIII, another stylish installment in Square Enix’s long-running tentpole JRPG franchise. A preview of Craftopia, a survival sim wherein players find themselves stranded on a small island and forced to scramble together their means of survival. Signs of the Sojourner, an inventive narrative card game, and comedic multiplayer game Surgeon Simulator 2 round out the titles that will be added to Game Pass on September 2nd.culturedvultures.com
