Doobie Brothers Postpone Four Shows After McDonald Misses Concert

Classic rock, funk, hip-hop, blues, metal, indie … it’s all on the concert slate for this week. The Roots: The world’s great hip-hop band makes a long-awaited Pittsburgh return, with a show at Stage AE’s outdoors stage. Rap genius Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter and drummer/composer Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson lead the crew, which has spent the past 12 years as the versatile house band for “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.” Trotter told the Post-Gazette that having been grounded by the pandemic, being on tour “you just realize the things that you were taking for granted once there was no other option, so with every performance, as has always been the case, it’s done in gratitude.” Doors at 6 p.m. With Kamauu. $45; axs.com.