Netflix Announces All 180 Episodes of ‘Seinfeld’ Arriving October 1

The "Save Manifest" campaign is seemingly nearing the end of the road as Netflix is closing in on the conclusion of "complex negotiations" with Warner Bros. Television. Once all is said and done it will see a fourth season of the series premiere on the streamer. According to Deadline, WBTV has "started negotiations with the cast" and both returning and new writers for the shows fourth season. They also note that with talks now very far along with Netflix, NBCUniversal is no longer in contention to be the home for the new series (having previously cancelled the series earlier this year). The cast for the hit series saw their contracts expire back in June, meaning they've likely got a bit of leverage in this fresh round of negotiations.