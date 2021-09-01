Netflix Announces All 180 Episodes of ‘Seinfeld’ Arriving October 1

Streaming on the Paramount+ subscription service, Star Trek: Lower Decks stars the voices of Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Noël Wells, Eugene Cordero, Dawnn Lewis, Jerry O’Connell, Fred Tatasciore, and Gillian Vigman. The show focuses on the support crew that serves on one of Starfleet’s least important ships, the U.S.S. Cerritos, in the year 2380. Ensigns include irreverent Beckett Mariner (Newsome), rule-following Brad Boimler (Quaid), medical assistant D’Vana Tendi (Wells), and Sam Rutherford (Cordero), who’s adjusting to a cyborg implant. They have to keep up with their duties and their social lives, often while the ship is being rocked by a multitude of sci-fi anomalies. Season two follows the support crew as they deal with changes in group dynamics, chasing promotions, and tons of sci-fi missions.
