Schuyler County, IL

180 COVID Cases Linked to Church Camp and Conference

wlds.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Schuyler County church camp and conference have been linked to 180 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19. According to a report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 22 of the 180 confirmed cases at The Crossing Camp in Rushville were fully vaccinated. The CDC reports that neither...

wlds.com

Comments / 0

#Covid#Cdc#The Chicago Tribune
Public Healthdeseret.com

The CDC reveals how many fully vaccinated people died from COVID-19

The coronavirus vaccine appears to be working to keep people out of the hospital and out of the morgue. Do people die from COVID after getting the COVID-19 vaccine?. New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests 99.999% of people who were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 did not have a severe breakthrough case that led to hospitalization or death, CNN reports.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, Your Risk of COVID After Vaccination May Be Higher

From celebrities like Reba McEntire to those vacationing in a Massachusetts beach town, breakthrough COVID infections have hit people across the U.S. over the past few months. And despite data showing that getting a post-vaccination case of COVID is still uncommon, it has become a significant concern amid the country's continued fight against the virus. Studies have shown that anything from age to prior health conditions to emerging variants could cause you to have a weakened immune response to the vaccine, which would heighten your chances of a breakthrough infection. But your risk of getting COVID after vaccination may also be higher depending on which vaccine you got.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm an ER Doctor and Urge You Read This Now

The Delta variant is aggressively spreading throughout the United States as I write this article. Hospitals in Southern states like Mississippi, Alabama, Missouri, Texas and Florida are being overwhelmed. The summer surge in many areas has been fueled by low vaccination rates, lax public health and an extremely infectious variant. Many who have refused vaccination are now dying. Meantime, school is starting again in person across the US. I'm the father of 8 year old and 13 year old boys and my school district has mandated masks for in-person learning. I am also Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine, Sidney Kimmel Medical College – Thomas Jefferson University. When the school board discussed the issue, I attended by Zoom and endured multiple misinformed speeches by members of my community. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

5 States Where COVID Is "Out of Control," Say Experts

Even though the summer surge of COVID-19 might lead some to think the pandemic has nowhere to go but down, the numbers continue to rise, with new cases at a level not seen since February. In some states, caseloads and hospitalizations have more than doubled, and health systems are overwhelmed. These are five states where experts warn that COVID is out of control. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Missouri StatePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Missouri With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 37.9 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of August 26. More than 626,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 45.3 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending August 26. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
Public HealthPosted by
PennLive.com

There’s growing concern vaccinated people may be more vulnerable to COVID-19 than previously thought

While it’s evident that vaccination provides strong protection against the coronavirus, scientists are increasingly concerned vaccinated people may be more susceptible to serious illness than was previously thought. According to a report by Bloomberg, this growing concern comes in the midst of a shortage of scientific studies with solid answers,...
Illinois Statenewschannel20.com

COVID-19 School outbreaks and exposures across Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — We’re just a few weeks in to the new school year and right now there are 26 COVID-19 outbreaks in schools across the state. The map with counties in various shades of blue details school outbreaks. They're located up north and in central Illinois for the...
Lynden, WAPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

108 COVID-19 cases linked to Northwest Washington Fair

LYNDEN, Wash. — Health officials said Thursday that 108 COVID-19 cases have been linked to the Northwest Washington Fair in Lynden. Whatcom County Health Department spokesperson Jennifer Moon told The Bellingham Herald in an email Thursday that the number may continue to increase as they continue to investigate cases. After...
Illinois Statekbsi23.com

Health departments in southern Ill. report more COVID-19 cases

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – More positive COVID-19 cases have been reported from a few southern Illinois counties. The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department has been notified of 89 new cases of COVID-19. The Perry County Health Department announced Monday, Aug. 30 that the county has 79 additional positive cases of COVID-19 since Thursday morning, Aug. 26.
Coles County, ILJournal Gazette and Times Courier

Watch now: Coles County reacts to new mask, vaccine requirements

Those who work with students ranging from preschoolers and kindergartners to graduate and non-traditional students have begun assessing sweeping new statewide COVID-19 vaccination requirements in the education field. Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Thursday that COVID-19 vaccinations will be required for all preschool-12th grade teachers and staff and for all higher...
Public Healthoutbreaknewstoday.com

Cyclospora: 400 more cases reported in the US, 34 states report cases

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported an additional 402 domestically acquired cyclosporiasis illnesses in the past month. This brings the cumulative total to 864 laboratory-confirmed cases of cyclosporiasis in people who had no history of international travel during the 14-day period before illness onset have been reported to CDC by 35 jurisdictions, including 34 states and New York City.
ReligionThe Jewish Press

Rabbi Pinto Received 3 COVID-19 Vaccine Doses, Hospitalized with Coronavirus Anyway

Rabbi David Hanania Pinto, head of the ‘Orot Chaim & Moshe’ Institutions, has been hospitalized in “not good” condition at Assuta Medical Center’s Coronavirus Unit, according to a report published Wednesday by the B’Hadarei Ha’Charedim news site. The rabbi, who received all three doses of coronavirus vaccine, was nevertheless diagnosed...
Illinois StateMyStateline.com

Pritzker: Illinois’ COVID cases beginning to slow

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said Tuesday the number of new patients being hospitalized with COVID-19 across the state is starting to slow. Pritzker added the state isn’t past the latest wave just yet. Illinois Department of Public Health officials reported 4,871 new confirmed and probable cases...

