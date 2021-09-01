They've Got Sunshine! Complete Cast Announced for Ain't Too Proud's Broadway Return

Waitress made an exciting return to Broadway at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre on September 2. During the curtain call, Sara Bareilles welcomed Amanda Kloots, the wife of the late Nick Cordero, who originated the role of Earl in the charming show, to the stage. "You are amazing. You have walked through this terrible time with so much grace and so much wisdom and so much vulnerability and that is a gift to every single person who can receive it from you," Bareilles told Kloots. They joined the Broadway company to pay tribute to Cordero by singing his song "Live Your Life." Watch below!