They've Got Sunshine! Complete Cast Announced for Ain't Too Proud's Broadway Return

Broadway.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet ready, 'cause here they come! Complete casting has been announced for the Broadway return of Ain't Too Proud–The Life and Times of the Temptations. As previously reported, the musical will resume performances at the Imperial Theatre with a special gala performance on October 16. Nik Walker, Matt Manuel, James Harkness, Jawan M. Jackson and Jelani Remy will return to their leading roles as Otis Williams, David Ruffin, Paul Williams, Melvin Franklin and Eddie Kendricks, respectively.

www.broadway.com

