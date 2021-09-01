2 Auburn children investigated for torturing kittens, uploading video on social media
Auburn, N.Y. — An investigation of two Auburn boys is underway after a cell phone video showing the torture of at least two kittens surfaced on social media last week. The Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York’s Humane Law Enforcement Unit received several complaints about the 20-second video through its animal cruelty tip line and through Facebook messenger, said Tom Adessa, a humane law enforcement officer with the group.www.syracuse.com
