Arabians take on big schools in Seguin

Over the weekend the Arabians competed in the Seguin tournament and went 2-3 against some tough schools. “This was a good tournament for us to attend. We might not have walked away with a lot of wins but we did learn a whole lot that will help us this season. We played against some bigger blocks and faster offenses and really learned some important lessons that are going to help us get stronger and better! We were in a bunch of these games, just had a lot of errors this weekend and couldn’t overcome them at the end. But I am proud of these girls for figuring things out during the games and making some adjustments,” said Coach Leigh Anne McIver.