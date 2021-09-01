Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seguin, TX

Arabians take on big schools in Seguin

By admin
devinenews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the weekend the Arabians competed in the Seguin tournament and went 2-3 against some tough schools. “This was a good tournament for us to attend. We might not have walked away with a lot of wins but we did learn a whole lot that will help us this season. We played against some bigger blocks and faster offenses and really learned some important lessons that are going to help us get stronger and better! We were in a bunch of these games, just had a lot of errors this weekend and couldn’t overcome them at the end. But I am proud of these girls for figuring things out during the games and making some adjustments,” said Coach Leigh Anne McIver.

devinenews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
City
Devine, TX
San Antonio, TX
Education
City
Seguin, TX
Local
Texas Sports
San Antonio, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arabians#The Silver Bracket
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
CNN

Biden surveys Ida aftermath in New York and New Jersey

Biden is expected to highlight effects of climate change in today's visit. President Biden is scheduled to visit New York and New Jersey on Tuesday to survey the damage brought by the remnants of Hurricane Ida, his second trip in the storm's wake since it plowed through the eastern half of the United States last week.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

DOJ says it will 'protect' women seeking abortions in Texas

The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Monday said it will protect women who are seeking abortions in the state of Texas amid turmoil following the passage of a controversial restrictive abortion law in the state. In a press release, Attorney General Merrick Garland said the department will explore “all options”...
PoliticsPosted by
NBC News

Top official at nation's largest LGBTQ group fired over ties to Cuomo

The president of Human Rights Campaign, the country’s largest LGBTQ advocacy organization, was fired Monday after a report found he tried to help discredit an accuser of former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, the group said. Alphonso David was fired effective immediately after an internal investigation was completed and the...
New York City, NYABC News

Jobless Americans will have few options as benefits expire

NEW YORK -- Millions of jobless Americans lost their unemployment benefits on Monday, leaving only a handful of economic support programs for those who are still being hit financially by the year-and-a-half-old coronavirus pandemic. Two critical programs expired on Monday. One provided jobless aid to self-employed and gig workers and...
WorldPosted by
NBC News

Taliban unveil interim government after claiming Panjshir

Twenty years after being ousted by American forces, the Taliban on Tuesday unveiled an interim government dominated by the militant group's old guard. As the group consolidated its hold on the country after the U.S. withdrawal, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid announced at a press conference that Hassan Akhund had been appointed acting prime minister of the new Afghan government. Akhund headed the Taliban government in Kabul during the last years of its rule, the Associated Press reported.

Comments / 0

Community Policy