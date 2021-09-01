Hampton Edges NSU 3-2 in Epic Battle of the Bay Volleyball Thriller

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk State and Hampton waged an epic battle in the Spartans' 2021 volleyball season opener on Tuesday night before a standing-room only crowd at Gill Gymnasium. After dropping the first two sets, the Spartans rallied to win the next two to force a deciding fifth set. The Spartans came within inches of winning, but Hampton scored the final three points of the match to hold off NSU by a 3-2 score.