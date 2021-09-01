Cancel
Patriots 2021 practice squad tracker: Full list of players returning to New England on 16-man squad

By Chris Mason
The Patriots have begun filling out their 16-man practice squad on Wednesday afternoon. All of the players New England waived during Tuesday’s cuts went unclaimed, so they’re eligible to return to Foxborough. The NFL expanded practice squads from 10 players to 16 in 2020 due to COVID-19, and elected to keep the larger incarnations this year.

