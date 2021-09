The fourth episode of the brand new Disney+ and Marvel Studios’ original series, What If…?, takes the viewer on a journey revolving around Benedict Cumberbatch’s (Sherlock) character, Dr. Stephen Strange battles his demons with a darker alter ego. Through various rewinds from Dr. Strange on the second anniversary of his girlfriend Dr. Christine Palmer’s death, he attempts to rearrange history by providing different forms of reliving the night of her death. The original story is the cause of a deadly car accident and he begins to find alternate realities where he redirects Palmer and his night. One results in a deadly dance where Palmer collapses while another sees a pizza date go awry with a gunman or another where Christine is killed in a deadly accident at the banquet after Dr. Strange fails to show up on purpose.