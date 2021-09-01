Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

Player capsule: Gio Sanders

By Chris Karpman
247Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article2020 season quick review: Sanders did not play last season as a walk-on prior to earning a scholarship in May. Sanders was a frequent target of Arizona State's quarterbacks in 11-on-11 and 7-on-7 segments with the second/third team offenses during spring ball this year and was placed on scholarship by the team's coaches at the conclusion of the spring semester. Sanders showed enough productivity to clearly demonstrate that he was the top offensive walk-on during the spring and capable of being a third option for the Sun Devils in games in the slot at the 'H' position.

247sports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Arizona State#The Sun Devils#Mesa High School#Dixie State#Division Ii#Riverside College#Riverside City College#Bunkley Shelton
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLthespun.com

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Cowboys Legend Troy Aikman

Troy Aikman is getting ready to begin yet another season covering the NFL for FOX. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback turned sports broadcaster has been working for FOX for nearly two decades. Aikman and play-by-play man Joe Buck for the lead broadcasting team for FOX on NFL Sundays. It hasn’t...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: Deion Sanders’ Sideline Outfit Going Viral Tonight

Few NFL players, if any, had has much swag during their playing days as Deion Sanders. It makes sense that he would bring that to his coaching days. Jackson State, the college football program led by the former NFL star, is opening its 2021 regular season against Florida A&M on Sunday afternoon. The Tigers lead the Rattlers, 7-6, on Sunday evening.
Alabama StatePosted by
AL.com

The end of an Alabama football era comes Saturday

The night of Aug. 30, 2008 changed everything. From his perch in the Georgia Dome radio booth, Eli Gold sounded prophetic as the final seconds ticked down on that Saturday night of Labor Day weekend. “Welcome to 2008,” he proclaimed as Alabama’s sideline emptied onto the turf. “The world is...
College SportsCollege Football News

AP Top 25 Poll, Rankings Prediction: Week 1

What will the 2021 AP Poll potentially look like? It’s our predicted best guess on the early college football rankings after Week 1. Note that this is NOT the actual 2021 Week 1 AP Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be before its release. This...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Rips Major College Football Head Coach

FOX Sports 1 personality Colin Cowherd shared some brutally honest thoughts on USC Trojans head coach Clay Helton on Saturday afternoon. USC is taking on San Jose State to open the 2021 college football season. The Trojans have been struggling at times, though they’re up, 23-7, in the fourth quarter.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To The Tim Tebow News

Tim Tebow is no longer an NFL player, as the Jacksonville Jaguars released him before the start of the 2021 regular season. However, the former college football star is not struggling to find other work. The former quarterback turned baseball player turned tight end is back on television. Tebow is...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Tony Romo Names 1 Sleeper Team To Watch This Season

ESPN host Mike Greenberg revealed his bold “sleeper” team prediction for the upcoming NFL season earlier this week. Greenberg likes the Washington Football Team. “The NFL gets so much attention all year round that it’s hard to imagine it could ever have a secret as well kept as the Washington Football Team is heading into this year,” he said.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cowboys Fans React To Sunday’s Crushing Roster News

It hasn’t been a good Sunday morning for Dallas Cowboys fans. The Cowboys announced on Sunday morning that All-Pro offensive lineman Zack Martin has been ruled out for Thursday night’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Jerry Jones’ team announced the tough news on Sunday morning:. The big news regarding...
College Sportssaturdaydownsouth.com

Mike Leach deadpans that historic comeback began after players realized 'nobody had a dental appointment or a study hall'

Mississippi State’s listless performance for much of the Louisiana Tech game wasn’t lost on Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach. After trailing 34-14 with more than 13 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, it seemed State was doomed for a loss. Instead the Bulldogs charged back in the fourth quarter to win 35-34. It was the biggest comeback victory in school history for Mississippi State.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Raiders Reportedly Make Surprising Cut On Monday

We’re just days away from the start of the 2021 NFL season but teams are still tweaking their rosters a but. For the Las Vegas Raiders, those tweaks have led to a surprise cut on Monday. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Raiders waiving second-year linebacker Tanner Muse. And...
Alabama Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

What D'Eriq King said about Alabama after Miami's blowout loss

It wasn’t a good Saturday for D’Eriq King and the Miami offense against Alabama. King was held to a single touchdown while throwing for 178 yards and 2 interceptions on 23-of-31 passing as the Hurricanes fell 44-13 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. It was all Tide from the get-go as...
Blacksburg, VAPosted by
Whiskey Riff

UNC Dad Fights Entire Virginia Tech Student Section After Allegedly Getting Hit With A Beer Can

College football is BACK. Alabama is back to putting a hurting on anybody that steps on the field with them and college kids are back to getting shitfaced at 7 in the morning, but over in Chapel Hill, things have started… poorly. Heisman hopeful Sam Howell had a rough showing as UNC lost to Virginia Tech in Blacksburg last night. VA Tech sacked Howell six times and forced three interceptions on the way to the 17-10 upset. But for one […] The post UNC Dad Fights Entire Virginia Tech Student Section After Allegedly Getting Hit With A Beer Can first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Ohio StateEleven Warriors

Oregon Coaches Discuss Upcoming Matchup with Ohio State, Kayvon Thibodeaux’s Health and Return of Suspended Defensive Backs

Oregon's preparation for this week's highly anticipated non-conference clash at Ohio Stadium is underway. Two days after squeaking by Fresno State with a 31-24 win in the season opener in Eugene, Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal, offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead and defensive coordinator Tim DeRuyter met with reporters on Monday afternoon to review the first game, provide status updates on several key defenders and look ahead to this weekend's trip to Columbus to play Ohio State.
College Sportsbeauregarddailynews.net

ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit gloats about LSU losing to UCLA Bruins football

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit picked UCLA to beat LSU on Saturday morning's "College GameDay." So when he finished broadcasting the Georgia vs. Clemson game on Saturday night, he chimed in with a boisterous tweet about LSU losing to UCLA in the fourth quarter. Herbstreit said, "Hmmm…. Just finished...
NFLsaturdaydownsouth.com

Ole Miss wearing perfect uniform combination against Louisville

After Louisville revealed new uniforms for the season opener against Ole Miss, we had a feeling this might happen. The Cardinals unveiled all-red uniforms that would remind one of the NFL-style color rush uniforms. So, what does Ole Miss do? It will wear its own color rush uniforms in the brilliant powder blue.
Oregon StateFanSided

Oregon football: Will Kayvon Thibodeaux play vs. Ohio State?

Oregon’s star pass rusher, Kayvon Thibodeaux, left Saturday’s game against Fresno State with a lower leg injury. The Oregon Ducks were flying high in the early goings of their season-opening game against the Fresno State Bulldogs. Star pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux introduced himself early in the game after recording a vicious strip-sack on quarterback Jake Haener. However, Thibodeaux would later leave the game with a lower left leg injury and was spotted in a walking boot.

Comments / 0

Community Policy