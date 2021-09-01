Cancel
Carhartt and Metallica’s All Within My Hands Foundation Reimagine 1981 “Musicians Wanted” Ad to Recruit Skilled Workers this Labor Day

Cover picture for the articleForty years ago, Metallica’s Lars Ulrich took out a classified ad in a Los Angeles newspaper that landed him and his soon-to-be Metallica co-founder James Hetfield the job of their dreams. This Labor Day, Carhartt and Metallica’s All Within My Hands foundation are taking a page out of the band’s playbook to recruit a new generation of people to the skilled trades as the U.S. faces a labor shortage, especially in live events.

Carhartt Says Hard Rock Is Hard Work --- And Metallica Is Hiring

Carhartt is celebrating Labor Day with four guys who know plenty about hard work, especially in metal: Metallica, which is helping the workwear brand recruit new workers to skilled trades. For its jumping-off point, the campaign plays off Lars Ulrich’s famed 1981 classified ad looking for musicians. (Vocalist James Hetfield...
Metallica Recreate 1981 Classified Ad to Recruit New Generation of Skilled Workers

It was a classified ad that started what would become one of the most successful bands in music history back in 1981, and Metallica are hoping that lightning can strike twice, teaming with Carhartt on a campaign inspired by that ad that will hopefully lead to a wealth of successful careers launching through their All Within My Hands foundation's Metallica Scholars Program.
Metallica & Carhartt Labor Day Charity For Scholars Program

Metallica are all about giving back, and they have teamed up with Carhartt to help fund scholarships right here in West Michigan on Labor Day. Carhartt will donate all sales from their website on Labor Day to Metallica's All Within My Hands' Metallica Scholars Program. Of course Metallica are doing this nationally but they are also giving right here in West Michigan to Grand Rapids Community College.
Carhartt teamed up with Metallica’s All Within My Hands Foundation to help connect a few lucky job seekers to build a mock Metallica stage at Upstaging, Inc. and learn more about skilled jobs in the live events industry. Documented in a new video, “Hard Rock is Hard Work”, participants of the workshop learned valuable skills including carpentry, construction, welding, fabrication, transportation, electrical and mechanical engineering.

US Foods Selects New Students for Scholars Program; David Works Discusses

ROSEMONT, IL - The future of the industry relies not only on the leaders of today, but those of tomorrow as well. Expanding an innovative program to bolster the workforce with impressive new talent, US Foods Holding Corp. recently announced the latest group of students selected to receive scholarships from this years’ US Foods Scholars program, totaling $360,000 in funds.
Listen To Kamasi Washington Reimagine Metallica’s ‘My Friend Of Misery’

Metallica have shared another new track from their upcoming The Metallica Blacklist compilation album. This time the guest star is jazz saxophonist Kamasi Washington, whose cover of “My Friend Of Misery” you can check out below. This version of “My Friend Of Misery” is a completely new and different studio...
Ram trucks, Wolverine boots partnership to benefit skilled workforce

Two of my favorite brands, both headquartered right here in Michigan, have teamed up for an epic collaboration in honor of Labor Day. My friends at Ram Truck and the fine people at footwear and apparel company Wolverine are honoring hard-working blue-collar folks by crafting a limited run of boots, which of course are American-made.
Jason Newsted Was Shocked After Hearing Metallica’s ‘…And Justice for All’

Jason Newsted was less than pleased when he heard the lack of bass on the final mixes for “…And Justice for All”. One major landmark of Metallica’s storied 1988 album “…And Justice for All” has always been the record’s barely audible bass lines. Fans have often wondered why Jason Newsted’s bass was so buried in the mix.
Incoming medical students receive warm welcome to medical profession

Wearing matching Bucky Badger masks and exchanging elbow bumps, incoming medical students at the UW School of Medicine and Public Health donned their first white coats at a ceremony on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. The White Coat Investiture Ceremony is a rite of passage that emphasizes the importance of compassionate...
Labor Day – an occasion to honor American workers

It is time once again to celebrate Labor Day. It is a bittersweet holiday, signaling the end of summer with the shorter, cooler days of fall lurking just around the corner. It gives us one more reason to fire up the grill and gather family and friends close before the school buses hit the road and a new school year begins. This is quite fitting, considering that this is the main reason we go to work each day, to provide for our families.

