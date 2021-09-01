Carhartt and Metallica’s All Within My Hands Foundation Reimagine 1981 “Musicians Wanted” Ad to Recruit Skilled Workers this Labor Day
Forty years ago, Metallica’s Lars Ulrich took out a classified ad in a Los Angeles newspaper that landed him and his soon-to-be Metallica co-founder James Hetfield the job of their dreams. This Labor Day, Carhartt and Metallica’s All Within My Hands foundation are taking a page out of the band’s playbook to recruit a new generation of people to the skilled trades as the U.S. faces a labor shortage, especially in live events.groundbreakcarolinas.com
