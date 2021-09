The Los Angeles Lakers underwent some significant changes to their roster this offseason, but reports indicated that they were not done adding veteran talent to their roster just yet with rumors of their interest in DeAndre Jordan. Jordan has been tied to the last spot on the roster since the Brooklyn Nets traded him to the Detroit Pistons. Reports suggested that the Pistons intended to work on a buyout so that he can become a free agent, with the Lakers as one of the front runners to sign him.