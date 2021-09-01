Cancel
KDHE Urges Kansans Not to Take Ivermectin for COVID-19

By Special to the Union
Junction City Daily Union
 6 days ago

TOPEKA – With a rise in calls to poison control centers and visits to emergency rooms, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) is urging Kansans not to take the drug ivermectin unless prescribed by a physician then take it exactly as prescribed. This drug is not approved or authorized by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to treat or prevent COVID-19. Ivermectin has been approved in humans to treat specific skin conditions like rosacea, head lice or some parasitic worms. Ivermectin is used in livestock as an anti-parasite medicine and can be found in livestock supply centers. Livestock drugs are highly concentrated for large animals and can be highly toxic in humans.

