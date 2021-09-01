‘Captain America Vol. 5: All Die Young Part Two’ is a war of ideas

It shouldn’t come as any surprise that Anthony Mackie will in fact be the next Captain America since the show The Falcon and the Winter Soldier went off without a hitch really and became yet another enticing look into another change that will be helping to shape the MCU in the years to come. With the way the show ended it’s fair to state that there will be a couple of enemies out there at least for the new Captain America to fight, and it might even be that US Agent, aka John Walker, and perhaps even the new Black Widow will be making an appearance, if that’s in the cards. What’s not really certain is whether this Captain America will be leading the new Avengers in the movies to come or if he’s going to stay on his own, or perhaps even start up another group of Avengers as it happened in the comics. One has to remember that the Avengers had a few different factions in the comic books and it wouldn’t be surprising to see the same thing happen in the MCU.