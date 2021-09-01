‘Captain America Vol. 5: All Die Young Part Two’ is a war of ideas
Ta-Nehisi Coates’ final issues of Captain America are now collected for the first time this week. This is an end that’s heavily focused on Red Skull fighting Captain America not with fists, but with ideas. He’s trying to win a war in a new way that feels particularly modern and reflective of our times. Like our era of fake news, Red Skull is not only trying to win over Americans to his side, but prove to Captain America there is no war to fight anymore as it’s already lost.aiptcomics.com
