TimTheTatman Is The Latest Twitch Streamer Making The Jump To YouTube

By Cameron Koch
Gamespot
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTimTheTatman, one of Twitch's biggest streamers, is the latest content creating star to leave the Amazon-owned streaming platform for Google's YouTube Gaming. He will be leaving his more than 7 million Twitch followers behind when he starts streaming exclusively on Youtube starting September 2, though he won't be starting from scratch. His YouTube channel, where he uploads various clips of his streams of him playing games like Valorant, Overwatch, and Call of Duty, already has close to 4 million subscribers.

www.gamespot.com

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Timthetatman
Person
Ryan Wyatt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Streamers#Amazon#Call Of Duty#Business Insider#Betar#Drlupo#The Washington Post
