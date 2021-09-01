Jets trade Herndon, 6th-rounder to Vikings for 4th-rounder

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Jets traded tight end Chris Herndon along with a 2022 sixth-round draft pick to the Minnesota Vikings for a fourth-rounder in next year’s draft. Herndon was a fourth-round pick of the Jets in 2018 out of Miami. The 25-year-old Herndon has 71 career catches for 796 yards and seven touchdowns in three seasons. The Vikings found themselves in dire need of reinforcement at tight end with a knee injury to their No. 1 option Irv Smith Jr. that will require surgery and keep him sidelined for at least a few games if not more.