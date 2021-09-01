Meetings Calendar

The primary goal of the Round Hill Comprehensive Plan is to protect and improve the quality of life of its citizens by providing for the public health, safety, convenience and welfare of the town. The Round Hill Comprehensive Plan is a projection and a recommendation for the development and type of land use activities for the immediate and distant future. These recommendations are based on existing conditions, anticipated population and economic changes, and the desires of the citizens of Round Hill as expressed principally through the Round Hill Planning Commission and the Round Hill Town Council. The Comprehensive Plan promotes orderly growth by providing a framework for decisions about land use, infrastructure, natural resources, housing and other factors that are vital to a healthy and livable community. Learn more here.