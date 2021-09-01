Meetings Calendar

Cancel
 5 days ago

The primary goal of the Round Hill Comprehensive Plan is to protect and improve the quality of life of its citizens by providing for the public health, safety, convenience and welfare of the town. The Round Hill Comprehensive Plan is a projection and a recommendation for the development and type of land use activities for the immediate and distant future. These recommendations are based on existing conditions, anticipated population and economic changes, and the desires of the citizens of Round Hill as expressed principally through the Round Hill Planning Commission and the Round Hill Town Council. The Comprehensive Plan promotes orderly growth by providing a framework for decisions about land use, infrastructure, natural resources, housing and other factors that are vital to a healthy and livable community. Learn more here.

www.roundhillva.org

The Battle For Adult-Use Cannabis Moves To The Village

This article by Matthew Schweber and Julia Matlin was originally published on The Leaflet, a newsletter by Feuerstein Kulick. Adult-use cannabis regimes throughout the country vary in the amount of local control they confer. In New York, power will largely reside in Albany. Under the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act (the “MRTA”), the Governor, the Assembly, and the Senate will appoint the Cannabis Control Board (the “CCB”) which (in coordination with the Office of Cannabis Management) will issue regulations, award licenses, and exercise oversight over the state’s cannabis program.
Amherst, MAamherstma.gov

Governance, Organization, and Legislation Committee of the Town Council

RECEIVED: 9/3/21 at 11:21 am. LIST OF TOPICS: Discussion and vote on how GOL will meet (zoom, in person, hybrid). Review of Zoning Amendment on Accessory Dwelling Units. Review of Zoning Amendment on Mixed Use Buildings. Review of Puerto Rican Proclamation (Sponsor: Griesemer). Review of India and Pakistan Independence Proclamation (Sponsor: Bahl-Milne). Review of proposed change to Town Council Rules of Procedure rule 5.2 (Public Hearings). Review and adopt work plan for Council Referral of Bylaws for Future Consideration. Adoption of August 25, 2021 Minutes. Items Not Anticipated by the Chair 48 Hours in Advance. Discussion of future agenda items. Public Comment.
Alhambra, CASan Gabriel Valley Tribune

Alhambra devising plan to accommodate 6,825 new homes

Residents of Alhambra are being invited to chime in on a refreshed document that will guide the city’s future growth, particularly when it comes to more housing. It’s called housing element, and every city needs to have one, updated every eight years. It details future housing needs, various types of housing, zoning and policies that make housing more affordable.
Buckeye, AZkjzz.org

Buckeye Gives Businesses Money To Upgrade Buildings

Buckeye is offering grants to businesses looking to spruce up their buildings. The city’s Catalyst Program focuses on existing commercial, industrial or mixed-use properties. Economic development manager Suzie Boyles says qualifying businesses can get up to $50,000 to improve things like a building’s facade, landscaping and public parking facilities. “It...
Agriculturemarketresearchtelecast.com

The US food assistance program does not cover everyone hit by the pandemic

The administration of President Joe Biden has approved the largest increase in its history of aid from the program known as ‘SNAP’, the largest federal nutrition assistance in the US It is a public aid to individuals and families with low incomes so that they can buy various foods in certain stores.
Sonora, CAmymotherlode.com

Sonora Council To Discuss Washington Fire, COVID and Marketing

Sonora, CA — Since city buildings are closed on this Labor Day, the Sonora City Council will meet on Tuesday. The Council will discuss how to spend up to $50,000 it has received in American Rescue Fund dollars designed to promote the city’s travel and hospitality industries. A proposal up for review is to have Visit Tuolumne County create a 2021 City Promotion project to market and advertise the city events and happenings.
Virginia StateAugusta Free Press

HUD awards more than $800K to Virginia fair housing organizations

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has awarded $841,270 to fair housing organizations in Virginia to address violations of the nation’s Fair Housing Act and to help end housing discrimination. Across the country, $47.4 million is being awarded through the...
EconomyWVNews

West Virginia Chamber of Commerce keeps working to improve economy

An important role of the West Virginia Chamber is to offer, advocate for and implement solutions to help improve our state’s economy. Our organization has an exceptional volunteer base, breadth of membership, budget and staff to help in many important endeavors. The West Virginia Chamber has several additional assets. These...
Christian County, KYwkdzradio.com

Christian County Schools Receive $992K For Literacy

Christian County Public Schools will spend nearly a million dollars on reading and writing through the Kentucky Comprehensive Literacy professional learning grant. District officials say they will use the funds to develop and implement a comprehensive and integrated literacy plan that includes collaborative relationships and outreach with internal and external partners such as early childhood providers and community partners.
Homelesscapecoddaily.com

HUD Announces $2.7 Billion For Homeless Services

BARNSTABLE – The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development recently announced $2.7 billion in competitive funding available for homeless services organizations nationwide through its Continuum of Care Program. The Continuum of Care Program is the largest source of federal grant funding for homeless services and housing… .
Wyoming StateSheridan Media

Wyoming Legislative Members Discussing Redistricting

Now that the 2020 US Census numbers are available, it will soon be time to draw new lines in the Cowboy State, as far as who will represent which area in the Wyoming Legislature. The process must be done once every 10 years once the new Census numbers become available.
Agriculturepnwag.net

Farmers Feedback Leads To Insurance Updates

The USDA recently asked crop insurance policy holders provided feedback regarding two nationwide pilot programs. The results have led to updates to both the Pasture Rangeland and Forage pilot insurance program and the apiculture pilot insurance program. USDA Risk Management Agency Acting Administrator, Richard Flournoy on the the most notable updates:
Advocacyvhfa.org

Vermont Housing Summit to be held on October 13

Housing leaders statewide have partnered to host a full-day Housing Summit on Wednesday, October 13 in Arlington. Municipal officials, housing developers, nonprofits, legislators and anyone having an interest in supporting the development of quality housing is encouraged to attended. VHFA will join representatives from the Department of Housing and Community...
Summit County, UTPark Record

Guest opinion: Public health decisions should be based on facts, not misguided opinions

At the Summit County Council meeting on Aug. 25, there were multiple misinformed statements made. One of the parents tried to compare COVID-19 to alcoholism and diabetes. Neither alcoholism nor diabetes is a communicable disease; you can’t “catch” them if someone sneezes or coughs near you. COVID-19 is a communicable airborne respiratory virus that can be spread by coughing or sneezing.
Politicscbslocal.com

Special Session Of Minnesota Legislature Next Month Uncertain

ST. PAUL, MINN. (WCCO) — A once-likely special session of the Minnesota Legislature next month is now uncertain, after Gov. Tim Walz said he would reconsider calling lawmakers back to the capitol if Senate Republicans pursue removing the state’s top health official. Walz earlier this week said calling a special...
Collegesalaskareporter.com

Public Works Task Force suggests phased move of campus

The City of Homer Public Works Campus Task Force presented its final recommendations at the Aug. 23 Homer City Council meeting and suggested the city take a phased approach to address short-term safety concerns and long-term space needs regarding the location and obsolescence of the Public Works campus. The campus...

