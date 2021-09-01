Cancel
Gold Forecast: Markets Trying to Build Up Pressure

By Christopher Lewis
dailyforex.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGold markets fell a bit on Tuesday as we fell towards the 200-day EMA only to turn around and show signs of strength. That being said, there is still a significant amount of resistance above and I think that the level will be paid close attention to. If we can break above that level, then we could see a major breakout just waiting to happen. On the other hand, if we break down below the 50-day EMA we could see a significant pullback, which I look at as being roughly “50-50 odds” at this point in time.

www.dailyforex.com

