Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Springfield, MA

Eversource gas pipeline through Springfield, Longmeadow serves no purpose (Letters)

By Letters to the Editor
Posted by 
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I read, with interest, the article about Gov. Charlie Baker speaking in Easthampton about a $2 million state grant bestowed to the town in order to support projects intended to address the impact of climate change, “Brook restoration project offers relief from flooding,” Sept. 1, page A1. In his own words, Gov. Baker says, climate change “is a ‘now” an issue. It’s not a “tomorrow or the day after issue.”

www.masslive.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MO
54K+
Followers
38K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Springfield, MA
Industry
Local
Massachusetts Business
Local
Massachusetts Government
Longmeadow, MA
Government
Easthampton, MA
Government
City
Easthampton, MA
Springfield, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Industry
Easthampton, MA
Business
Springfield, MA
Business
City
Longmeadow, MA
City
Springfield, MA
Longmeadow, MA
Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Baker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Pipeline#Pipelines#Eversource#Climate Change
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
Related
Springfield, MAPosted by
MassLive.com

This is not time for tax on small business investments (Letters)

As an owner and investor in small businesses in and around Springfield, I am writing to oppose the movement afoot in Congress to change the forthcoming American Family Plan to impose a Small Business Investment Tax. This proposed tax targets investments in small businesses by raising taxes on carried interest. It would end up hurting the very employers and workers that our Congressman Richard E. Neal and others have worked so hard to help over the past year-and-a-half.
East Longmeadow, MAPosted by
MassLive.com

Clerk injured as Pride store robbed in East Longmeadow

EAST LONGMEADOW — A unarmed robber stole cash from the Pride store at 618 North Main St. on Monday, and a clerk suffered minor injuries trying to stop him, police said. The thief remained at large after the 7:30 a.m. robbery, taking an undisclosed amount of money. He fled on foot and was last seen near Fountain Street in Springfield, carrying a cash box that he took from the store, police said.
Hampden County, MAPosted by
MassLive.com

Business Monday ETC: Sept. 6, 2021

The Greater Springfield Convention & Visitors Bureau, Economic Development Council of Western Massachusetts and MassHire Hampden County Workforce Board have partnered to produce a regional in-person job fair called the Western Mass Job Trail. On Sept. 8 and 15, dozens of participating businesses will host hiring events at their locations...
Chicopee, MAPosted by
MassLive.com

9/11 Memorial Mass to take place in Chicopee

CHICOPEE – The annual 9/11 Memorial Mass honoring the memory of the innocent victims and brave heroes who perished during the tragic terrorist attacks on September 11th, 2001, will be offered Saturday at 7 p.m. Mass will be celebrated at Ste. Rose de Lima Church on 600 Grattan St., in...
West Springfield, MAPosted by
MassLive.com

Honor the heroes of Sept. 11 and days that followed (Letters)

I am a Lieutenant with the West Springfield Fire Dept. On September 11, 2001 I was at home. I had worked the Fire/EMS dispatch desk the night before, and my wife told me I should stay in and sleep as it was also my birthday. During that morning the house phone rang repeatedly every 5 minutes. I figured something must be wrong and I then answered the next call.

Comments / 0

Community Policy