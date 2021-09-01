Eversource gas pipeline through Springfield, Longmeadow serves no purpose (Letters)
I read, with interest, the article about Gov. Charlie Baker speaking in Easthampton about a $2 million state grant bestowed to the town in order to support projects intended to address the impact of climate change, “Brook restoration project offers relief from flooding,” Sept. 1, page A1. In his own words, Gov. Baker says, climate change “is a ‘now” an issue. It’s not a “tomorrow or the day after issue.”www.masslive.com
