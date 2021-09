Fatal shooting: A 17-year-old boy was shot to death Tuesday night in Memphis. (Jason Doly/iStock )

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teen is dead after a shooting Tuesday evening in Memphis.

Memphis police said officers responded to the 1800 block of Kansas Street around 5:45 p.m.

A 17-year-old was found suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was rushed to Regional One, where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect, a 16-year-old boy, was arrested and charged with Second-Degree Murder, police said.

