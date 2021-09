Chris Bosh believes Miami Heat big man Bam Adebayo can truly elevate his game and take it to the next level by doing one thing: “shoot it.”. Adebayo is already a one-time All-Star and at just 24 years old, he has established himself as a key piece for the Heat today and in the future. However, Bosh knows the young center is far from perfect and still needs a lot of work before becoming a major threat both in the East and the whole NBA.