Navajo County, AZ

Flash Flood Warning issued for Navajo by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-01 10:22:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-01 13:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Navajo The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Navajo County in north central Arizona * Until 130 PM MST. * At 1021 AM MST, local law enforcement reported water across SR87 near Coyote Wash in Dilkon at MM373 the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. Do not attempt to cross flooded roadways or enter into flowing washes. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Dilkon, Hopi Reservation and Navajo Reservation. This includes the following highways State Route 87 between mile markers 372 and 378. This includes the following creeks, washes and rivers Jeddito Wash, Tees Toh Wash, Coyote Wash and Bidahochi Wash. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

