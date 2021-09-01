Collier, McBride help Lynx beat Liberty 72-66

Tina Charles, an MVP contender on the Mystics in her 11th WNBA season, sometimes brings to mind “Tungsten Arm” O’Doyle of the 1921 Akron Groomsmen. A few of Charles’s stat lines this year: 30 points and 10 rebounds in a 10-point loss to the Aces; 31 points and 16 rebounds in a three-point loss to the Liberty; 27 points and 10 rebounds in an 11-point loss to the Wings. The center is averaging 25 a game, shooting better and more often from outside than she has in her entire career, and the Mystics are currently 8–14, trying to stanch a four-game losing streak, and sitting outside the playoff picture with a fair amount of ground to make up and not much time to do it.