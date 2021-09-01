Cancel
Soccer

Victoria Beckham Did Her Own Makeup For a Recent Shoot—With Help From Husband David

By Olivia Wohlner, Editorial Assistant
newbeauty.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a recent shoot to promote Victoria Beckham Beauty, the founder herself acted as her own makeup artist—but she didn’t go without some help. While Beckham was her own makeup artist, celebrity hairstylist Ken Paves was on hair duty. As the stylist did her hair, the 47-year-old couldn’t help but take a few behind-the-scenes selfies to show the finished makeup look. “Shooting @victoriabeckhambeauty. In hair @kenpaves and makeup (how did I do?),” she captioned a slide on her Instagram story.

Victoria Beckham
David Beckham
#Makeup Artist#Kenpaves#Vbb
