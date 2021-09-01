Cancel
Tucker County, WV

Flood Warning issued for Tucker by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-01 11:26:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-01 13:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Tucker The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has extended the * Flood Warning for Small stream in Southeastern Fayette County in southwestern Pennsylvania Preston County in northeastern West Virginia Tucker County in northeastern West Virginia Southeastern Monongalia County in northern West Virginia * Until 415 PM EDT. * At 120 PM EDT, Local officials have reported flooding across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Uniontown, Kingwood, Parsons, Terra Alta, Davis, Thomas, Rowlesburg, Farmington, Newburg, Hendricks, Hambleton, Reedsville, Masontown, Albright, Tunnelton, Markleysburg, Brandonville, Hannahsville, Chalkhill and Bruceton Mills.

alerts.weather.gov

