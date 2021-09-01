Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

JNU issues statement on new course amid controversy

buffalonynews.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], September 1 (ANI): Amid controversy over the Jawaharlal Nehru University's course titled "Counter-Terrorism, Asymmetric Conflicts and Strategies for Cooperation among Major Powers" as part of its newly introduced Engineering Programme, the University on Wednesday said that the way things have unfolded in India's neighbourhood is proving highly detrimental to India's national security, adding that it is imperative that an academic institution like JNU takes the lead and "builds a good set of counter-terrorism specialists".

www.buffalonynews.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Delhi#Science And Technology#New Course#Ani#Engineering Programme#Indian#School Of Engineering#Counter Terrorism
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Country
India
NewsBreak
Science
Place
New Delhi, IN
NewsBreak
International Relations
NewsBreak
Terrorism
Related
Educationmarketresearchtelecast.com

Mexico returns to classes amid controversy over a new wave of infections

Mexico is preparing to return to school classrooms after a year and a half of telematics education. The measure has caused controversy and strong rejection by parents, as the country is going through the third wave of coronavirus infections. On the other hand, several experts warn that the quality of...
BusinessBirmingham Star

Shringla address USISPF on India's economic recovery

Washington [US], September 3 (ANI): Foreign Secretary Harsh V Shringla on Friday addressed members of the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) on India's economic recovery and the pandemic situation in the country. Shringla also thanked the US business community for their support during the second wave of the COVID-19 in...
Indiabuffalonynews.net

India vows to enhance cooperation with UNITAR

Geneva [Switzerland], September 7 (ANI): India has vowed to enhance its bilateral cooperation with the UN Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) and has said to contribute to the organisation's global agenda in capacity building. At the 8th meeting of Friends of UNITAR, in a statement, India's PR to UN,...
Indiabuffalonynews.net

BSF is helping maintaining peace: IG

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], September 3 (ANI): Border Security Force is getting full helping cooperation from West Bengal government agencies, said Ravi Gandhi, Inspector General of BSF North Bengal Frontier on Friday. His remarks came while responding to a question on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's allegations against central...
IndiaBirmingham Star

Enormous expansion of Chinese capabilities implications

New Delhi [India], September 6 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that the rise of China and its enormous expansion will have major implications on Indo-Pacific on Monday. While speaking virtually at the Australian National University's JG Crawford Oration 2021, he said, "Let's be clear, this is not just...
EducationPublic Radio International PRI

‘Xi Jinping Thought’ now part of Chinese school curricula

The ideology of Chinese President Xi Jinping will now be taught in schools. China's Ministry of Education has issued new guidelines that will integrate "Xi Jinping Thought" into the curricula from primary school up to university. It is the latest effort by Xi Jinping to consolidate the ruling Chinese Communist Party in almost every area of Chinese society. Marco Werman speaks with François Godement, author of “Les mots de Xi Jinping” or “The Words of Xi Jinping.” He's also senior adviser for Asia at the Institut Montaigne in Paris and a nonresident senior fellow of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace in Washington, DC.
AfghanistanBirmingham Star

Taliban's resurgence has far-reaching implications

New Delhi [India], August 28 (ANI): The Taliban's return to power in Afghanistan, historically called the "heart of Asia" for its central location, has far-reaching implications for regional security, potentially including Kashmir. Moyuru Baba, in an article in Nikkei Asia, said that Taliban resurgence is a chance for Pakistan to...
EducationThe Guardian

China’s children start first day schooled in ‘Xi Jinping thought’

Chinese pupils returned to school on Wednesday with new textbooks peppered with “Xi Jinping thought”, as the Communist party aims to extend his personality cult to children as young as seven and raise a new generation of patriots. The education ministry has said it will incorporate Xi’s vaguely defined political...
Indiabuffalonynews.net

Mamata Banerjee recites Chandi Path

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 7 (ANI): Setting the pitch for the upcoming Durga Puja, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday recited Chandi Path and urged the puja committees in the state to celebrate the festival with the COVID protocols. Banerjee attended a meeting over the Durga Puja...
Public Healthbuffalonynews.net

"COVID vaccination drive should become people's movement"

New Delhi [India], September 7 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday said that the COVID-19 vaccination campaign should become a people's movement and appealed to every eligible person to take the required doses without any fear or hesitation. Launching a free vaccination program organized by Swarna Bharat Trust...
U.S. Politicscitizensjournal.us

The Government Is Lying About Vaccines And Ivermectin – But Why?

It’s been quite a week. I’ve been in the media business for decades and I’ve never before witnessed such lies, exaggeration and outright fraud. All with the intent to force everyone to be vaccinated. The question is why?. Let’s start with the vaccine itself. The results in Israel prove what...
Worldcommunitynewscorp.com

Taliban ask Germany for financial aid

The Taliban demand diplomatic recognition and financial aid from Germany. “We want strong and official diplomatic relations with Germany,” Taliban spokesman Sabihullah Mujahid told Welt am Sonntag newspaper. Germans have always been welcome in Afghanistan. Mujahid said the Germans had already done a lot of good in Afghanistan during the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy