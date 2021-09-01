Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

COVID-19 transmission at school rare for children with disabilities

By Washington University in St. Louis
Newswise
 5 days ago

Newswise — Studies have determined that in-school transmission of the virus that causes COVID-19 is rare when masking, social distancing and other safety protocols are followed. However, little has been known about COVID-19 risks at school for children with intellectual and developmental disabilities. These students often are unable to mask or maintain social distancing and may have underlying medical conditions that make them more susceptible to the virus and related complications.

www.newswise.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#The School Of Medicine#Department Of Genetics#Md
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Developmental Disabilities
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
KidsABC News

How an epidemiologist plans to send his kids back to school amid COVID-19 surge

As parents across the country brace for another school year upended by the coronavirus pandemic, they are also face rising concerns over kids' safety amid the delta variant and the vulnerability of unvaccinated children. One of those parents preparing his children for an unpredictable school year is Dr. John Brownstein,...
KidsPosted by
Vice

An 11-Year-Old Was Hospitalized for COVID. Her Mom Wants Schools Closed.

A mother from a small Texas town is fighting to shut the school district down after her 11-year-old daughter came home sick from school and was eventually hospitalized for COVID-19. “The school system has no mask mandates,” Terri Gurganious toldABC 13 on Tuesday. "No social distancing, they have nothing in place to keep our kids and staff safe."
Alabama Statewbrc.com

Children in ICUs and on ventilators in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The number of kids hospitalized with COVID is up to 55 across the state of Alabama. A number of these children are on ventilators. The Delta variant is causing more people to get sick, including children. Doctors said children are getting sicker now than the children exposed to COVID last year.
Educationmymalonetelegram.com

Parents renew demand to unmask school children

ALBANY — New York voices are growing louder in protest to statewide COVID-19 mandates with up to 1,000 parents and caregivers of school-aged children rallying outside the Capitol over the weekend demanding face masks be a personal choice for each family when classes resume next week. Parents came out in...
EducationWashington Post

Students with disabilities could sue their schools to require masks

The school year is upon us, and the mask wars have flared up again. School board meetings attract parents adamantly opposed to their children wearing masks as well as parents, pediatricians and public health experts who say that mask-wearing is crucial to keeping children safe and curbing the pandemic. Educators...
Educationkhn.org

Reading, ’Rithmetic and Resisting Covid: The New 3 R’s as Kids Head Back to School

When kids head back to school this fall, for some it will be the first time they’ve been in a real classroom with other students since the pandemic began. Even if they attended classes in person last year, the spread of the highly transmissible delta variant of covid-19 will require a new safety calculation, particularly for parents of kids younger than 12, who can’t yet get a vaccine.
KidsPosted by
Axios

COVID cases in kids are rising just as schools are coming back

While schools across the U.S. continue their gradual return to in-person instruction, pediatric COVID surges across several states raise questions about what lies ahead for kids across the rest of the country. Why it matters: As experts warn Delta may be more virulent in kids than previous versions of COVID...
KidsPosted by
Vice

A Parent Sent Their Child to Day Care With COVID Symptoms. Now 15 Kids Are Sick.

Fifteen children and a staff member have tested positive for COVID-19 after a parent sent their kid to day care in Ontario with symptoms. York Region Public Health told VICE World News a parent in Vaughan, about 45 minutes north of Toronto, has been fined $880 for violating an isolation order by sending their child to day care with symptoms.
Kidsblogforarizona.net

Protecting Children Violates Parental Rights?

Okay, let me get this right. Governor Ducey is threatening to withhold federal COVID funding from Arizona districts who have mandated masks. Where do I begin with all the things wrong with that?. First of all, a Maricopa County Superior Court judge has already determined the school districts are not...

Comments / 0

Community Policy