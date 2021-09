The terrorist group Islamic State-Khorasan claimed responsibility for the dual suicide blasts outside Kabul's airport Thursday that killed 13 U.S. service members and at least 90 Afghan civilians. ISIS-K and the Taliban, which controls Kabul outside of the airport, are sworn enemies with a long history of battling each other. And Thursday's ISIS-K attack, "with its signature blend of complexity and cruelty," was widely seen "as a reminder to both the Americans and the Taliban that, no matter who was in the presidential palace, Afghanistan would remain contested," The Washington Post reports.