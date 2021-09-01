Severe Weather Statement issued for Charles, Prince Georges by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-01 11:40:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-01 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Charles; Prince Georges A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN PRINCE GEORGES AND NORTHEASTERN CHARLES COUNTIES At 121 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Bryantown, moving north at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...For those in the direct path of a tornado touchdown, flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Damage to roofs, siding, and windows may occur. Mobile homes may be damaged or destroyed. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Waldorf, Saint Charles, Brandywine, Hughesville, Baden, Aquasco and Bryantown. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN