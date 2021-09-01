Cancel
Sept. 1 - Lutheran Health Network names Dupont Hospital CEO

By FROM STAFF REPORT
fwbusiness.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLutheran Health Network announced that Mark Dooley has been named the new chief executive officer of its Dupont Hospital, effective Sept. 30. Dooley joins Lutheran Health Network from Putnam Community Medical Center in Palatka, Florida, where he is currently CEO. A highly accomplished health care leader, Dooley brings more than...

www.fwbusiness.com

Comments / 0

