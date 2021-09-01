State Police investigating multiple reports of people impersonating police
POTTER COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) – Pennsylvania State Police in Coudersport are investigating three incidents involving people and vehicles impersonating police. An incident was reported on Aug. 23 on SR 449 in Ulysses Township where a 16-year-old reported being pulled over by a maroon or red sedan with a red and blue light bar on the front windshield. The suspects then began to walk up to the victim’s car, but as she realized they were not police she drove away.www.mytwintiers.com
