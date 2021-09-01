Tornado Warning issued for Charles, Prince Georges by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 06:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Delta; Dickinson; Marquette; Menominee Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Dickinson, northwestern Delta, northern Menominee and south central Marquette Counties through 630 AM EDT/530 AM CDT/ At 554 AM EDT/454 AM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles west of Watson to near Norway. Movement was east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Watson around 605 AM EDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Hermansville, La Branche, Powers and Rock. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH