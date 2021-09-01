Cancel
Charles County, MD

Tornado Warning issued for Charles, Prince Georges by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-01 13:22:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-01 13:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Charles; Prince Georges A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN PRINCE GEORGES AND NORTHEASTERN CHARLES COUNTIES At 121 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Bryantown, moving north at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...For those in the direct path of a tornado touchdown, flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Damage to roofs, siding, and windows may occur. Mobile homes may be damaged or destroyed. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Waldorf, Saint Charles, Brandywine, Hughesville, Baden, Aquasco and Bryantown. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

alerts.weather.gov

Pine County, MNweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Pine by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 02:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-07 03:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. Target Area: Pine A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Pine and southern Burnett Counties through 330 AM CDT At 255 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Pine City, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow unsecured objects around. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Grantsburg and Branstad around 305 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Siren, Webster and Hertel. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Delta County, MIweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Delta, Dickinson, Marquette, Menominee by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 06:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Delta; Dickinson; Marquette; Menominee Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Dickinson, northwestern Delta, northern Menominee and south central Marquette Counties through 630 AM EDT/530 AM CDT/ At 554 AM EDT/454 AM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles west of Watson to near Norway. Movement was east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Watson around 605 AM EDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Hermansville, La Branche, Powers and Rock. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Baraga County, MIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Baraga by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 04:33:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 04:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Baraga A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 AM EDT FOR CENTRAL BARAGA COUNTY At 432 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles east of L`anse, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Baraga County, including the following locations... Canyon Falls, Assinins, Craig Lake State Park, Mount Arvon, Herman and Pequaming. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Baraga County, MIweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Baraga, Marquette by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 04:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 05:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Baraga; Marquette The National Weather Service in Marquette has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Marquette County in north central Upper Michigan Northeastern Baraga County in north central Upper Michigan * Until 530 AM EDT. * At 444 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles southeast of Skanee, or 20 miles east of L`anse, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Big Bay around 500 AM EDT. Little Presque Isle around 515 AM EDT. Presque Isle around 520 AM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Halfway Village, Mountain Lake, Craig Lake State Park, Island Lake, Sugarloaf Mountain, Silver Lake Basin and Mount Arvon. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Miami-dade County, FLweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Miami-Dade by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-06 18:07:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-06 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Miami-Dade A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL MIAMI-DADE COUNTY At 606 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over West Perrine, or near Kendall, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include The Redland, Richmond West, The Crossings, Country Walk and The Hammocks. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Jefferson Parish, LAweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-06 13:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-06 15:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Jefferson THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTHWESTERN JEFFERSON, SOUTHWESTERN ORLEANS, NORTHWESTERN PLAQUEMINES AND EASTERN ST. CHARLES PARISHES At 132 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen in the past 30 minutes. Some locations that will experience flooding include New Orleans, Marrero, Harvey, Timberlane, Belle Chasse, Avondale, Gretna, Westwego, Jean Lafitte, Estelle, Woodmere, Terrytown, Bridge City and Waggaman.
Miami-dade County, FLweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Miami-Dade by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-06 08:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 08:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Miami-Dade A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL MIAMI-DADE COUNTY At 559 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Richmond Heights, or over Kendall, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include The Redland, Kendall, Richmond West, Country Walk and Kendale Lakes. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Miami-dade County, FLweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Miami-Dade by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-06 08:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 08:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Miami-Dade A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL MIAMI-DADE COUNTY At 606 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over West Perrine, or near Kendall, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include The Redland, Richmond West, The Crossings, Country Walk and The Hammocks. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Marquette County, MIweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Marquette by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 05:02:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 05:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Marquette A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 AM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN MARQUETTE COUNTY At 500 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Big Bay, or 16 miles north of Ishpeming, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Little Presque Isle around 515 AM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Halfway Village, Mountain Lake, Sugarloaf Mountain and Silver Lake Basin. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Marquette County, MIweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Marquette by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 05:17:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 05:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Marquette A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 AM EDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL MARQUETTE COUNTY At 516 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northwest of Little Presque Isle, or 12 miles northwest of Presque Isle, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Little Presque Isle around 525 AM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Halfway Village and Sugarloaf Mountain. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Sawyer County, WIweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Sawyer by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 03:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-07 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Sawyer A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 AM CDT FOR CENTRAL SAWYER COUNTY At 340 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over New Post, or near Chippewa Flowage West, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Winter. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Burnett County, WIweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Burnett by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 02:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-07 03:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. Target Area: Burnett A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Pine and southern Burnett Counties through 330 AM CDT At 255 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Pine City, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow unsecured objects around. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Grantsburg and Branstad around 305 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Siren, Webster and Hertel. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Sawyer County, WIweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Sawyer by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 03:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-07 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Sawyer THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL SAWYER COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 400 AM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.
Pine County, MNweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Pine by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 02:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-07 03:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. Target Area: Pine A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Pine and southern Burnett Counties through 330 AM CDT At 255 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Pine City, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow unsecured objects around. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Grantsburg and Branstad around 305 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Siren, Webster and Hertel. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Burnett County, WIweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Burnett by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 02:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-07 03:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. Target Area: Burnett A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Pine and southern Burnett Counties through 330 AM CDT At 255 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Pine City, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow unsecured objects around. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Grantsburg and Branstad around 305 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Siren, Webster and Hertel. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Washburn County, WIweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Washburn by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 02:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-07 03:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. Target Area: Washburn A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Washburn and northeastern Burnett Counties through 315 AM CDT At 250 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Danbury, or 20 miles northwest of Spooner, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow unsecured objects around. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Webb Lake Wisconsin around 300 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Spooner and Trego. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Baraga County, MIweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Baraga by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 04:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 04:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Baraga The National Weather Service in Marquette has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Baraga County in north central Upper Michigan * Until 445 AM EDT. * At 420 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Baraga, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Baraga around 425 AM EDT. L`anse and Alberta around 430 AM EDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Sawyer County, WIweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Sawyer by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 03:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-07 03:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. Target Area: Sawyer A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Washburn and southwestern Sawyer Counties through 345 AM CDT At 314 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Trego, or 7 miles northeast of Spooner, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow unsecured objects around. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Stone Lake around 325 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Little Round Lake, Couderay, Chief Lake on Chippewa Flowage, Chippewa Flowage West, Chippewa Flowage East, Radisson and New Post. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Vilas County, WIweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Vilas by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 02:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-07 04:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Vilas Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Vilas County through 445 AM CDT At 307 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles west of Paulding to 8 miles southeast of Mercer to 7 miles southwest of Turtle Flambeau Flowage. Movement was east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Border Lakes Natural Area around 315 AM CDT. Johnson Lake Barrens Natural Area around 320 AM CDT. Boulder Junction around 325 AM CDT. Lac Du Flambeau around 330 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include Sayner, Land O Lakes, Nixon Lake Natural Area, Lac Vieux Desert, Upper Buckatabon Springs Natural Area, High Lake Natural Area, Arbor Vitae, Van Vliet Hemlocks Natural Area, Trout Lake and Star Lake. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Mobile County, ALweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Mobile Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-06 19:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-07 05:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Mobile Coastal A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Mobile County through 515 AM CDT At 435 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm capable of producing a waterspout over Dauphin Island, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...WATERSPOUTS. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...POSSIBLE WATERSPOUTS COULD MOVE NORTH OFF THE GULF AND OVER THE EAST END OF DAUPHIN ISLAND. Locations impacted include Dauphin Island and Alabama Port. WATERSPOUT...POSSIBLE MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH

