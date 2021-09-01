Human rights group holds rally in Pakistan

Hamid Mir is a Pakistani journalist and author. A new law could mark the beginning of the end for Pakistan’s hard-won media freedoms. In 2009, I set out to broadcast a live show direct from the Swat Valley in northern Pakistan — right after the government had signed a peace deal with the Pakistani Taliban, which controlled the area at the time. But only a few hours before the show, one of my reporter friends, Musa Khan Khel, was gunned down by unknown people in Taliban territory. That evening I led a rally to protest his death. One of the people who came was an 11-year-old blogger by the name of Malala Yousafzai.