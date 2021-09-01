Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Protests

Human rights group holds rally in Pakistan

buffalonynews.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIslamabad [Pakistan] September 1 (ANI): Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) on Tuesday organised a peaceful rally from Gora Qabristan to Karachi to honour the victims of the country's 'enforced disappearances.'The rally was conducted to mark the International Day for Victims of Enforced Disappearances and was headed by HRCP senior officials and was attended in large numbers by families of victims, social and political workers, and representatives of trade unions, Express Tribune reported.

www.buffalonynews.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Human Rights Group#Europe#Karachi#Protest Riot#Hrcp#Gora Qabristan#Express Tribune#Pakistani#Shia#Majlis#Ani
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
Related
Worldpersecution.org

Christian Woman in Pakistan Accused of Blasphemy for Simply Receiving a Text

Family Forced into Hiding Due to Threats from Extremists. 08/10/2021 Washington D.C. (International Christian Concern) – International Christian Concern (ICC) has learned that a Christian woman in Pakistan has been arrested for allegedly violating the country’s notorious blasphemy laws after she received a text message on WhatsApp. Following the arrest, the Christian woman’s family fled into hiding due to death threats from religious extremists.
Protestshngn.com

Protests Ravage the Streets in Thailand as More Than 12,000 Dead in Alleged Failed Government Response on Coronavirus Pandemic

Dozens of protesters ravaged the streets of Thailand as the COVID-19 pandemic raises the country's death toll past 12,000. Thousands of people have been holding anti-government protests daily in Thailand to protest the government's failing response to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Once known as a virus-containing wonder, Thailand has now reported 12,855 COVID-related deaths.
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Eight-year-old charged with blasphemy in Pakistan

An eight-year-old boy has been charged with blasphemy in Pakistan, forcing him and his family to go into hiding. The local police said that the Hindu boy — the youngest person to be charged with blasphemy in the country — has been taken into protective custody. He was accused of urinating in the library of a madrassa (an Islamic religious school) last month.
Societyalbuquerqueexpress.com

Nepal condemns attack on Hindu temple in Pakistan

Kathmandu [Nepal], August 10 (ANI): Nepal has condemned the recent attack on a Hindu temple in Pakistan's Punjab province and has appealed to the neighbouring country to respect the rights of the minority Hindu communities. On Friday, the Human Rights Organisation of Nepal issued a letter to the Pakistan Ambassador...
Worldglobalvoices.org

An eight-year-old boy is the youngest person ever accused of blasphemy in Pakistan’s history

An eight-year-old Hindu boy has been charged with violating Pakistan's blasphemy laws in Bhong village of the Rahim Yar Khan District in the Punjab province after urinating in a madrassa (a Muslim religious school) library. According to Pakistan's controversial blasphemy laws, violators could face life in prison or death. Critics say these laws have long been used to persecute minority groups in Pakistan.
AsiaPosted by
Reuters

Death toll since Myanmar coup tops 1,000, says activist group

Aug 18 (Reuters) - The death toll as a result of Myanmar's Feb. 1 coup topped 1,000 on Wednesday, according to an official of the Assistance Association of Political Prisoners (AAPP) activist group, which has been recording killings by security forces. A spokesman for the ruling junta did not respond...
AdvocacyVoice of America

IPOB Separatists' Lockdown Protest Takes Hold in Nigeria's Southeast

ABUJA, NIGERIA - Supporters of the Nigerian separatist group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), began a weekly stay-at-home protest Monday in the country's southeast, calling for their leader to be released. IPOB's southeast lockdown protest took effect from 6 a.m. local time Monday and lasted 12 hours. Residents across...
WorldWashington Post

The Pakistani media faces a new crackdown

Hamid Mir is a Pakistani journalist and author. A new law could mark the beginning of the end for Pakistan’s hard-won media freedoms. In 2009, I set out to broadcast a live show direct from the Swat Valley in northern Pakistan — right after the government had signed a peace deal with the Pakistani Taliban, which controlled the area at the time. But only a few hours before the show, one of my reporter friends, Musa Khan Khel, was gunned down by unknown people in Taliban territory. That evening I led a rally to protest his death. One of the people who came was an 11-year-old blogger by the name of Malala Yousafzai.
ProtestsBirmingham Star

Russian Police Detain Journalists Protesting Media Crackdown

Russian police have detained several journalists who were protesting in Moscow on August 21 against a decision by authorities to label a top independent television channel as a "foreign agent." To circumvent Russian laws against unauthorized protest gatherings, the journalists held individual pickets outside the main headquarters of the country's...
ProtestsBirmingham Star

Tibetan activists groups protest outside Chinese embassy

London [UK], August 31 (ANI): Tibetan activist groups in the UK observed the International Day of the Disappeared in London on Tuesday by raising slogans outside the Chinese Embassy to 'Release Political Prisoners'. London-based Free Tibet, Global Alliance for Tibet and Persecuted Minorities (GATPM) supported by the Tibetan Community UK...
AdvocacyBirmingham Star

Belarus's Kalesnikava Shortlisted For Human Rights Prize

Jailed Belarusian opposition figure Maryya Kalesnikava has been shortlisted for the Vaclav Havel Human Rights Prize, which is awarded each year by the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) to honor 'outstanding' civil society work in the defense of human rights. The selection panel on August 31 shortlisted...
AfghanistanBirmingham Star

Human Rights Group urges world to remember victims of China

Beijing [China] September 1 (ANI): Human rights group while marking the 'International Day of the Disappeared' urged the world to remember the people who became the victim of China's 'enforced disappearance'. These victims include monks and nuns, writers, artists, farmers, community leaders, students, and other intellectuals, from the Tibetan and...
Asiaatlantanews.net

Authorities express concerns over women safety in Pakistan

Islamabad [Pakistan] August 30 (ANI): The Board of Trustees of Transparency International Pakistan (TIP) expressed concerns over increasing attacks on women in the country. The developments came after an attack on a woman at Minar-e-Pakistan, Lahore on August 14, JustEarth News reported. Vice-Chairperson of TI Pakistan highlighted that Muhammad Ali...
AfghanistanBirmingham Star

Scenes of barbarity expose state of human rights in Kabul

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 1 (ANI): Recent scenes of barbarity in Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover have exposed the devastating state of human rights in the war-ravaged country. Dr Syed Akhtar Ali Shah, writing in The Express Tribune notes that the tragic events that unfolded in Afghanistan in recent days left...

Comments / 0

Community Policy