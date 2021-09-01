ArtView: Honoring the Artists

Wow, what a cool 2021 Graffiti Summer in August. We essentially had our own Hot August Nights, but that name is taken, and besides, we have our own Graffiti Summer which is 10 times cooler. It was so great to see people out at the car shows, so cool to see all of the different ages, the huge number of classics and low riders as well as the addition of Coffee and Cars exotics crowd. This is really it friends, our Classic Car culture is so much more than a 57 Chevy, although that is an extremely cool car. Graffiti is about the kids restoring an old Falcon and embracing our cultural variety and the next generations. The amount of work, art and detail that go into the low riders and the retro highway travel vacation cars with the restored luggage are so very cool. This is the lifestyle, the art, the paint, the Rockabilly music and the pin-up style that make this all so exciting. Working on the Graffiti USA Museum, we are going to make sure that this is all part of our mission. It’s going to be a lot of fun and hope you will join in at www.graffitiusamuseum.com.