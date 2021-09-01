Cancel
ArtView: Honoring the Artists

By Jim Christiansen
Brad Hawn is the “Best of Show” winner of the Mistlin Gallery/ Central California Art Association Autumn Art Festival 2021. His watercolor painting “Home Stretch” is on display at the gallery, along with the other award winners, including his wife Nancy Hawn, first prize in Oil Painting division through October 8. Virginia White won first prize in water media, Tammy Jo Schoppet in 3-dimensional works, Anna Barber in Graphic works, and Marilyn Zinner in mixed media category. Join all the winners and the award ceremonies at the Awards Gala and Fundraiser September 25. Gala includes music, silent auction items, banquet and raffle. Tickets available in advance from the Mistlin Gallery, or at the door. This is an Annual Fundraising event for the Central California Art Association.

