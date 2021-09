YORK – The city’s proposed budget for the general fund holds a few capital improvements this year. One of those is a new phone system, with a budgeted amount of $100,000. As explained during earlier budget meetings between the administration, council and department heads, the current system was purchased in 2014 and was a refurbished system. The current Toshiba handsets they have now do not work properly, officials said. And many locations are having trouble with static on the line or phones cutting out altogether. The phone system provider will attempt to troubleshoot and repair the phones; however, parts are no longer available for the phones because they are discontinued. Officials have been getting quotes for this expenditure. It was noted that the $100,000 figure is likely higher than what the actual expense will end up being.