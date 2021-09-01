Jimbo Fisher contract: Texas A&M extends coach's deal for three years with significant raise

No. 6 Texas A&M and Jimbo Fisher have agreed on a new contract extension that will keep the national championship-winning coach in College Station through the 2031 season. The new, more lucrative deal will pay Fisher nearly $95 million over the next 10 years -- about 25% more than he was making. He'll start by earning $9 million during the 2022 calendar year, then $9.15 million in 2023. Beyond that, he'll earn $100,000 raises every year for the life of the contract -- which is fully guaranteed, according to The Athletic's Sam Khan.