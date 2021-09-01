Cancel
Saints to Host Packers in Jacksonville for Season Opener

By Max Molski
NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReport: Saints to host Packers in Jacksonville for season opener originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The New Orleans Saints will host the Green Bay Packers at TIAA Bank Field, home of the Jacksonville Jaguars, for their season opener on Sept. 12, the NFL announced on Wednesday. The Saints were...

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

