There were some players whom Sir Alex Ferguson just treated a little differently to the rest at Manchester United. Robin van Persie’s old United team-mates used to joke that it was “like Fergie has a new son” during the Dutchman’s electrifying debut season at Old Trafford. Eric Cantona? Lee Sharpe has great fun on the after-dinner circuit recalling how United’s players had rushed into the dressing room at Selhurst Park in 1995 in the belief that Cantona was about to get the mother of all rollickings for his infamous kung-fu kick on Matthew Simmons, only for Ferguson to instead lay into the rest of the team before casually addressing the Frenchman. “And Eric … you can’t go around doing things like that, son”.