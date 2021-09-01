Cancel
New York City, NY

DEC changes rules for deer, bear hunting in NY

By Carl Aldinger
WETM
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (WETM) – The New York DEC has announced rule changes to deer and bear hunting in the state, including expanding hours and changing dress code. “New York has a long and proud tradition of deer and bear hunting and with these new rules, DEC is building on that tradition by expanding opportunities for hunters, increasing antlerless harvest where needed, and improving hunter safety,” DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said. “I am confident that the rule changes announced today will provide hunters with a better all-around experience while ensuring their safety.”

