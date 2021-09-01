The Doors prep expanded ‘L.A. Woman’ reissue, share “Riders on the Storm” original demo
The Doors' 1971 classic L.A. Woman turned 50 this year, and to celebrate, a big 50th anniversary deluxe reissue will come out on December 3 via Rhino (pre-order). The 3-CD/1-LP set was remastered by The Doors’ longtime engineer and mixer Bruce Botnick, and it includes over two hours of previously unreleased recordings, including demos, outtakes, covers, and more. It also features liner notes by Rolling Stone's David Fricke.www.brooklynvegan.com
