The Doors prep expanded ‘L.A. Woman’ reissue, share “Riders on the Storm” original demo

Pre-order our limited red splatter vinyl variant of Portrayal of Guilt's upcoming album. The impossible-to-pigeonhole Portrayal of Guilt already released one of the year's best heavy albums in January with We Are Always Alone (on Closed Casket Activities), and then they followed it last month with a split single with Chat Pile, and now the band have signed to Run For Cover and announced their second full-length of 2021, CHRISTFUCKER, due November 5 via their new label home. "We think of it partially in the sense of scoring a horror movie," guitarist/vocalist Matt King said of the album. "We wanted to create an atmosphere of anxiety and fear." The album was produced by Uniform's Ben Greenberg and it features guest vocals from Touche Amore's Jeremy Bolm (on "Fall From Grace") and Anatomy's Jenna Rose (on "Sadist").