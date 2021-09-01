Cancel
A Pair Of Michael Jordan's Boxers Is Being Sold Off, And The Underwear Has Definitely Been Used

By Adrienne Jones
In the spring of 2020, much of the sporting world was taken by storm when the ESPN docuseries The Last Dance debuted. The series gave basketball fans a deeper look at legend Michael Jordan, fully embracing his status as one of the most popular sports stars of all time, while also not shying away from the more hidden aspects of his life and personality. Well, if you're still feeling Jordan fever, you now have a chance to fully embrace one part of the legend's formerly hidden past for yourself, by bidding on a pair of his used underwear. And, yes, you read that previous sentence correctly.

