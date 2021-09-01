Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Morgans’ son Nick Carson honored at Fort Benning Hall of Heroes

thewakullanews.com
 6 days ago

Through their Survivor Outreach Services (SOS), the U.S. Army demonstrates their commitment to the Families of the Fallen. The Hall of Heroes is a dedicated place where Family members can honor their Fallen Soldier. On Aug. 20, 2021 at the Survivor Outreach Services Center at Fort Benning, Georgia, the SOS...

www.thewakullanews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Morgans#Fort Benning#Sos#The U S Army#The Hall Of Heroes#Family#Nick S Command Sgt#Wakulla High School#Bravo Company 1 507th#Pir#Airborne#Ranger Training Brigade
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Related
MilitaryMilitary.com

We Were Soldiers: Effort to Rename Benning ‘Fort Moore’ Gains Steam

An effort to rename Fort Benning after Lieutenant General Harold (“Hal”) Moore and his wife, Julie Moore, has been picking up steam in recent months as the Department of Defense moves to eliminate Confederate names from U.S. military installations. A mandate to change the names of installations and other Defense...
MilitaryPosted by
AFP

Gordon Felt: 20 years honoring the heroes of Flight 93

Gordon Felt knows the old mining land in Pennsylvania where United Airlines Flight 93 crashed on September 11, 2001, by heart. He's been there about a hundred times since the attacks. His brother Edward was on the plane that went down in wooded hills outside Shanksville after passengers stopped hijackers from crashing it into a target in the US capital Washington, 155 miles (250 kilometers) away. Felt, a teacher specializing in educating children with disabilities, has become a spokesman for the families of the 40 passengers and crew who died that day -- "heroes" who averted an even greater tragedy. The 57-year-old made it his mission to ensure that their memory was not eclipsed by the stories of the three other hijacked planes, which struck the World Trade Center and Pentagon.
Militarywxxv25.com

Seabee veterans honor fallen brothers and sisters

Seabee veterans of all generations came together over the weekend to honor their fallen brothers and sisters. The Seabee Historical Foundation held a brick dedication ceremony on Saturday at the Naval Construction Battalion Center. The foundation held the event for the Navy Seabee Veterans of America organization which was in the local area for a convention.
Fort Carson, COFOX21News.com

Fort Carson woman wins Army Spouse of the year

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – A Fort Carson woman is getting recognition after winning The Armed Forces Insurance Army Spouse of the Year award for 2020 and 2021. Yvonne Coombes, an Army wife of 20 years based in Fort Carson, Colo. was named Army Spouse of the Year in May of 2020. But because of the pandemic, she was not able to get the recognition award winners usually receive. So program organizers decided to keep the same winners for a second year.
AdvocacyKodiak Daily Mirror

Veteran and grandparent donates Vietnam-era flag to elementary school

When George Thompson dropped off 11-year-old Reagan Thompson, his granddaughter, at Anne Wien Elementary School on Wednesday, he noticed there was no American flag on the pole in front of the school. So the 70-year-old Vietnam veteran went home, got a flag and raised it in front of Anne Wien...
Charitieslakenewsonline.com

Honoring fallen heroes through golf

The Folds of Honor Foundation was established in May 2007, by Lt. Col Dan Rooney, to honor the sacrifice of the fallen by providing educational scholarships from kindergarten through college for children and spouses of fallen and disabled service members. The way the foundation began is quite inspirational. Rooney was...
MilitaryWPMI

Salute to our Veterans: Private First Class Joseph Basco Jr.

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — NBC 15 is giving a salute to our veterans. Tonight we honor Private First Class Joseph Basco Jr. who served in the U.S. Marine Corps. He lost his life during the Vietnam War. He was from Fort Walton Beach. Thank you for your service and...
Fort Carson, COKKTV

Fort Carson troops headed to Iraq, honored in ceremony

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Casing of the Colors ceremony was hosted by the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division on Monday on Founder’s Field at Fort Carson. The casing of the colors is a traditional ceremony held by the U.S. Army, which is conducted to officially...
Rockford, ILMyStateline.com

Black Marines honored at Rockford’s Memorial Hall

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Black Marine Corps members were celebrated in Rockford on Thursday at an event to honor the first Black service members to become US Marines. The Illinois General Assembly declared August 26th as Montford Point Marine Day. Veteran Stanley Thompson, who was among those who gathered today...
Sherman, TXKTEN.com

Korean War veteran honored as Texoma Hero

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) -- U.S. Army Sgt. Wayne Hiatt was one of only four soldiers in his unit who was not wounded at Outpost Harry during the Korean War. His family said it was an honor to see his service recognized Friday as Hiatt was named a Texoma Hero. "I'm...
Goldsboro, NCGoldsboro News-Argus

Field of Honor to recognize local heroes

The front lawn of Wayne Community College will once again be filled with American flags flying in the wind, as the college hosts the second annual Field of Honor starting in September. The Field of Honor will be filled with flags Sept. 9 through Nov. 18 and visible along Wayne...
Juniata, NEKSNB Local4

Juniata restaurant honors fallen heroes in Afghanistan

JUNIATA, Neb. (KSNB) - The Plainsman Restaurant in Juniata set up a tribute this weekend to those servicemen and women who made the ultimate sacrifice last week in Kabul. “We have flags representing each soldier, along with their picture, a menu and then we also have a glass of beer for each one,” Restaurant Owner Kayla Edwards said. “Community members have been willing to buy a round of beer for each soldier.”
Scottsdale, AZscottsdale.org

Scottsdale Fire honors 9/11 heroes, victims

The Scottsdale Fire Department is providing a special way for residents to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks with a somber pop-up museum at the Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts. The museum, open until Sunday, Sept. 12, features photos of victims affixed to props...
Auburn, ALauburn.edu

A special connection to 9/11 survivors, veterans and the Auburn Family

As Olivia Jimeno walks to her student job in Auburn’s Veterans Resource Center, she often finds herself encountering the center’s display featuring a piece of steel retrieved after the World Trade Center towers’ collapse on Sept. 11, 2001. It is a powerful reminder her father made it out alive after...
Aerospace & Defensecowboystatedaily.com

Slain Wyoming Marine’s Family Walked Out on Meeting With Biden

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The family of the Wyoming Marine killed in a terrorist attack on Thursday refused to meet with President Joe Biden following a solemn ceremony at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware on Sunday. Roice McCollum, sister of Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum,...
Natchez, MSNatchez Democrat

Willie Earl Jackson

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Willie Earl “Baby Earl” Jackson, 31, of Natchez, MS, who departed this earthly life on Aug. 17, 2021, in Baton Rouge, LA will be held on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at the Pine Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Natchez at 11 a.m. with Rev. Michele Brooks officiating under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home. Visitation services will be held on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Marshall Funeral Home Chapel in Natchez and on Saturday, Aug. 28, from 10 a.m. until service time at the cemetery. Please be advised all visitors are required to wear masks and will not be permitted entrance without it. Visitors will be rotated out if it appears to be getting over crowded in chapel area. Please be considerate of the family; wear masks, hand sanitize, social distance and adhere to all safety precautions.
Public HealthPosted by
MLive

Christian radio host who linked vaccines to ‘mark of the beast’ dies of COVID

Jimmy DeYoung, a Christian radio broadcaster from Tennessee who questioned the COVID-19 vaccines, died Sunday following a short battle with the virus. He was hospitalized with COVID-19 on Aug. 7, according to The Chattanoogan, and died from the virus eight days later. DeYoung operated Prophecy Today and his radio program was heard on more than 1,500 stations worldwide, according to his website.

Comments / 0

Community Policy