FOX 9 and KSTP to debut new morning shows September 7

Credit: KSTP-TV, FOX 9

Some big changes are coming to local morning news programs in Minnesota, with FOX 9 and KSTP-TV both announcing new shows set to roll out Sept. 7.

Few details have been announced by the Eden Prairie-based Fox News affiliate, but FOX 9's "Morning Buzz" will become Good Day beginning next Tuesday.

Alix Kendall, Kelly O'Connell and Shayne Wells will host the "lifestyle-focused" show. Morning Buzz is currently hosted by Kendall, O'Connell and meteorologist Keith Marler.

KSTP-TV announced Wednesday that it'll launch a 9 a.m. weekday show called Minnesota Live on Sept. 7. The show will be anchored by Megan Newquist and Chris Egert, and is described by the ABC affiliate as a "lifestyle show highlighting what makes Minnesota an incredible place to live."

The show will be televised on Channel 5 in the Twin Cities as well simulcast on WDIO-TV in Duluth and KAAL-TV in Rochester, all of which are under the Hubbard Broadcasting umbrella.

"We have a long-history of local programming at KSTP and now feels like the right time to add to that," Mandy Tadych, director of programming and promotions, said in a statement.

Tadych said the new show will provide viewings "something positive, informative and local."